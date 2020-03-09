JI women hold march

LAHORE : Hundreds of women Sunday participated in rallies in different cities of the country under the banner of Jamaat-e-Youm-e-Niswaan (a day to pledge respect for women).

The participants of the marches holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans “My life God’s will’, “Respect of Women Respect of Nation,” “We are mothers, sisters and daughters” demanded equal curriculum and equal opportunities of education, end of harassment at workplaces, separate women universities and hospitals and enforcement of brilliant principals of Islam in the country.

In Islamabad, JI Emir Senator Sirajul Haq, Samia Raheel Qazi, Dr Jabeen, Rabia Tariq, Dr Faiqa Ameerul Azim and JI Lahore chapter head Zikrullah Mujahid addressed the rally.