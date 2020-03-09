MoU to activate 54 filtration plants

LAHORE : Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority and Lahore Institute of Public Health (Trust) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for activation of 54 filtration plants in Lahore before the holy month of Ramazan.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at Governor’s House on Sunday. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Chairman General (Retd) Ahmed Nawaz Saleem Mela, Authority’s CEO/MD WASA Syed Zahid Aziz, Lahore Commissioner Saif Anjum, Trustee of Lahore Institute of Public Health Mian Ahsan, Mian Talat Hussain, Anwar Ghani, Mian Ahmed and others were present. Lahore Commissioner Saif Anjum, Authority’s CEO/MD WASA Syed Zahid Aziz and Trustee of Lahore Institute of Public Health Mian Ahsan signed the MoU.

Addressing a press conference here, Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority’s Patron-in-chief and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that no institution or NGO can install any filtration plant without prior approval of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority. The Authority can also impose fine and up to two years imprisonment upon those selling substandard water, he added. The Punjab governor said that Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority has public (official) filtration plants worth Rs 9 billion, however, he added that efforts were underway to activate maximum number of non-functional filtration plants with the support of philanthropists.

Convocation: The first convocation of Punjab University’s Institute of Education and Research (IER) was held at the university’s Faisal Auditorium on New Campus here on Sunday.

PU Vice-Chancellor Dr Niaz Ahmad was the chief guest on the occasion while Faculty of Education Dean Prof Dr Abid Hussain Chaudhry, IER Director Prof Dr Rafaqat Ali Akbar, faculty members, students and their parents were also present.

Gold medals were awarded to 21 students whereas four PhD, 13 MPhil, 656 MA, Med, Bed (Hons) degrees were awarded to students. Dr Niaz Ahmad congratulated the students and admired the efforts of dean of Faculty of Education, faculty members and staff of IER for making the convocation a successful event. He also assured his support to make IER among the world’s top 100 best institutions. He emphasised the need to make students socially, spiritually, behaviorally good humans who could compete internationally. He also announced easy loans for the students to create opportunities for them.

Meanwhile, in his message in connection with International Women’s Day, Dr Niaz also advised graduate female students to play their vital role in the development of society and the country.