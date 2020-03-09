Vegetable rates go up in Sunday bazaars

LAHORE : The increasing trend in the prices of potato, onion, cabbage, green chili, carrot, radish and other seasonal vegetables continued while it was expected that the prices of potato and onion will reach a new high within a month before the start of holy month of Ramazan.

The profiteers involved in the business of vegetables have started stocking potato as which was pushing it prices upwards. It is expected that potato rate would double before the start of Ramazan while the hoarders will bring it slightly down after negotiations with the government for eyewash. However, even them the price will remain on upwards side.

A number of seasonal vegetables was not sold in the makeshift markets this week on account of wrong pricing issue. On the other side overcharging by the vendors continued in the makeshift markets in the presence of the administrative staff. Slightly better enforcement was witnessed in the weekly markets a couple of weeks ago which has ended and now the vendors started the same old pattern of overcharging.

In all makeshift markets, ginger, garlic, green chili were openly sold at higher rate than the official rates but the administration was unable to control this phenomena, exposing their inability or connivance with the sellers. Lower grade such as B and C grade variety of all seasonal fruits was sold at A-grade prices while A-grade items were sold at special variety rates while the special variety were not available.

This week in Sunday bazaars, the official price of potato, soft skin new A-grade, was further increased by Rs 8 per kg and fixed at Rs 39 to 41 per kg, and potato B-grade rate was fixed at Rs 37 to 39 per kg, mixed was sold at Rs 40 per kg.

The price of onion, A-grade, was further raised by Rs 2 per kg, fixed at Rs64 to Rs68 per kg, but it was not available; B-grade onion price was fixed at Rs 60 to 64 per kg, but mixed sold at Rs 68 per kg.

The price of tomato, A-grade, was unchanged at Rs 30 to Rs32 per kg, B-grade at Rs28 to 30 per kg but mixed was sold at Rs 32 per kg.

The price of garlic, local, was fixed at Rs 245 to Rs 257 per kg, but it was not available; garlic Chinese was rate was raised by Rs 8 per kg and fixed at Rs 302 to Rs 316 per kg, but sold at Rs 360 per kg.

Ginger Chinese rate was increased by Rs 5 per kg and fixed at Rs 346 to 360 per kg, but it was not sold there; ginger Thai rate was fixed at Rs 299 to Rs 314 per kg, but sold at Rs 360 per kg.

Brinjal price was reduced by Rs 27 per kg and fixed at Rs 52 to Rs 55 per kg, but sold at Rs 60 per kg.

Cucumber, farm, rate was unchanged at Rs 32 to Rs 34 per kg, but sold at Rs 40 per kg.

Bitter gourd rate was reduced by Rs 14 per kg and fixed at Rs 131 to Rs 136 per kg, but sold at Rs 150 per kg.

Spinach, local, rate was increased by Rs 3 per kg and fixed at Rs 25 to Rs 27 per kg, and spinach, farm, rate was fixed at Rs 18 to Rs 20 per kg, but both were sold at Rs 30 per kg.