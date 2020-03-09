‘Ombudsperson gets 8-9 complaints of harassment daily’

LAHORE : In less than two years the Punjab Ombudsperson decided more than 150 cases while only 50 cases were heard in five years before this.

This was learnt in a conference held on the topic of promotion of safe and dignified workplaces by Ministry of Women Development in collaboration with UNFPA on International Women’s Day.

Punjab Ombudsperson Rukhsana Gilani said there was a need to establish Ombudsperson’s offices in the far-flung areas. She said the Ombudspersons needed to get the authority to take suo moto of harassment. The department receives many complaints of discrepancies in inheritance distribution but the Ombudsperson office take up harassment cases only. It receives 8-9 complaints of harassment daily. There is effort to give free and quick justice.

She thanked MPA Uzma Kardar in particular for her immense support. The Punjab Ombudsperson informed that the culprits were convicted in in 314 cases of harassment.

It was mentioned that 1.5 lakh calls have been received on helpline of PCSW 1043 so far. It was said a hostel authority Act was in the offing and many daycare centres that the Women Development Department established were successfully operating and benefitting working women.