Over 1,000 cops for Women’s Day rallies

LAHORE : DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed visited the routes of rallies, marches and walks organised in the City on Sunday in connection with International Women’s Day.

Around four SPs, six DSPs, 15 SHOs, 72 upper subordinates and 1,000 officers and officials provided security to the participants in rallies, marches and walks.

held: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 74 criminals, including 12 proclaimed offenders (POs) in the last week.

PHP teams arrested 34 accused drug pushers, 40 illicit arms carriers and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession.