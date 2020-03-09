Importance of tolerance, peace highlighted in women’s festival

LAHORE : For the first time in the history of the Lahore Art council (LAC), a women’s festival titled “Women: Ambassadors of Peace” in connection with International Women’ Day was organised at Alhamra, The Mall, on Sunday.

The colorful event revolved around the theme of woman empowerment, women’s rights, and tolerance and harmony among the people of different faiths and sects.

Sarwar Foundation founder Perveen Sarwar was the guest of honour on the inaugural session of the first Alhamra Women Festival 2020.

LAC Board of Governors Moneeza Hashmi Chairperson welcomed the chief guest and thanked “Black Box Sounds” for their collaboration and said, “Our women are playing a vibrant and active role in society.” There is a need to acknowledge their contribution, she added.

Ms Hashmi stated that, undoubtedly, Pakistani women were a symbol of commitment, honesty and bravery.

Perveen Sarwar said the government was committed to empowering women legally, economically, financially and socially at the grassroots level. Today women in Pakistan are playing a vital role in education and health sectors,” she stated. She emphasised the need for educating the young boys and girls on life skills to ensure that they could take informed decisions for their lives in future. She said that Pakistani women were playing undeniable important and active role in every discipline of life to form an ideal society.

The inaugural session was attended by US Consulate General in Lahore Catherine Rodriguez, Punjab Assembly Member Sadia Sohail Rana, renowned fiction writer Arfa Zuhra and others.

In the highly informative and thought-provoking interactive sessions in the women’s festival, held in Hall II, the most significant session titled “Noor Ki Leher - Promoting Tolerance through Media” was addressed by Amina Mufti , Samiya Mumtaz, Jugan Kazim, Naveed Shahzad and Seemi Raheel.

The session was moderated by Tauseeq Haider and the speakers deliberated on the present state of affairs in the media with regard to promoting tolerance in society. In another other session titled “Promoting the Culture of Tolerance through Dialogue - Rawadari Ki Riwayat Ka Farog,” was moderated by Quratulain Ali. Rachel Hassan, a teacher at FC Colege, Rukhsana Saeed and Kulsoom, community teachers from Multan, participated in the discussion and presented their views on the topic.

LAC Executive Director Alhamra Athar Ali Khan said that the best arrangements were made to make the women's festival a success. “Such positive activity will be promoted in the future too,” he added.

He said that the festival aimed to pay tribute to the social and cultural achievements of Pakistani women. The initiative was taken by the first female chairperson of the LAC Board of Governors, Moneeza Hashmi.

Moneeza Hashmi said the purpose of the festival was to celebrate women’s contribution to Pakistani society as well as their contribution to the peace process all over the world.

Many panel discussions and talk sessions were organised which included “Blurring the Boundaries: Women’s Role in Peace Building through Political Harmony,” “Promoting Tolerance through Media,” “Sports and Empowered Women”, “Promoting the Culture of Tolerance through Dialogue,” “Society and the Girl Child: Gender Dynamics” and “Economic Empowerment: A Journey of Perseverance.”

A theatrical performance by Azad Theatre and open-mic music performances by students of different universities were also the part of the festival. Different food and handicraft stalls were set up in the Burney Garden.