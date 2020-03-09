India names squad for SA One-Dayers

NEW DELHI: All-rounder Hardik Pandya has made his much awaited return to the Indian squad as the selectors included him for the three-match ODI series against South Africa.

The 15-man squad also sees seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar making a comeback to national colours. Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who missed the New Zealand series with a shoulder injury, has recovered to regain his spot but his regular opening partner Rohit Sharma remains on the sidelines recovering from a calf injury.

Hardik last played for India in September last year in a T20I against South Africa, soon after which he underwent a back surgery.

He was expected to feature in at least one format in New Zealand but his comeback was delayed as the BCCI wanted the player to spend more time in his rehab. He has had excellent outings with both bat and ball now in a T20 tournament in Mumbai to prove his match fitness and eventually earn his spot back. Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar, who were nursing injuries, had also participated in the tournament.

Shardul Thakur has been left out following Bhuvneshwar’s return, while Navdeep Saini holds on to his spot in the absence of Mohammed Shami, which could be due to the shoulder blow he took in the second Test against New Zealand. These three ODIs are of significant importance for Bhuvneshwar who has had to contend with a lot of injury setbacks of late. His most recent appearance for India came in the T20Is against West Indies late last year following which he suffered a groin injury.

Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.