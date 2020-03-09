Perera out of first Test

COLOMBO: Wicketkeeper K­u­sal Perera will sit out the first Test against the visiting England due to a finger injury, Sri Lanka’s cricket board said Sunday.

Perera suffered a contusion to his right middle finger during the second T20 against the West Indies on Friday, the board said in a statement. “He is expected to be fit in two weeks,” it added. The first Test against England starts on March 19.