close
Mon Mar 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
March 9, 2020

Perera out of first Test

Sports

AFP
March 9, 2020

COLOMBO: Wicketkeeper K­u­sal Perera will sit out the first Test against the visiting England due to a finger injury, Sri Lanka’s cricket board said Sunday.

Perera suffered a contusion to his right middle finger during the second T20 against the West Indies on Friday, the board said in a statement. “He is expected to be fit in two weeks,” it added. The first Test against England starts on March 19.

Latest News

More From Sports