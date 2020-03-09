‘Tahir’s gesture forced me to respond’

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Uni­t­ed batsman Collin Munro said that Multan Sultans’ bowler Imran Tahir’s gesture forced him to react that resulted into heated exchange of words.

In a media talk at the Pindi Stadium Sunday, Munro said he was forced to react by Imran Tahir’s gesture after he got out. “That was something unpleasant. I was forced to react as Imran gesture was not that friendly,” the New Zealand all-rounder said.

He was a bit surprised at little or no support of the local crowd for the United team. “I am surprised as even being the host team, United is not getting the required support from the local crowd. The crowd was all for Zalmi when we played against them and even today the support was the same for both teams. I wonder whether we were playing in front of home crowd.”

Munro believed that his team could still go on to finish among the top four provided they beat Karachi Kings in their next match. “We still have a chance and hopefully would make it to the next round provided we play to our potential during the last remaining match against Karachi Kings.”