Sultans down United to qualify for playoff

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Su­p­­er League (PSL) campaign of Islamabad United was left on the brink as James Vince’s (61 not out) exciting unbeaten fifty helped Multan Sultans further consolidate their position at the top of table with an impressive nine-wicket win in a rain-shortened nine overs aside match here at Pindi Stadium Sunday.

In front of capacity crowd, Multan Sultans raced to 92 runs winning target in just 6.4 overs losing Zeeshan Ashraf (16) in the process. Man of the match Vince’s fastest (20-ball) fifty of the season was studded with nine fours and one six. In all he struck 11 boundaries and a six and was seen in a perfect ease to notch up a reachable target.

Once Vince dispatched emerging left-arm pacer Akif Javed for 21 runs in the only over he bowled, Multan Sultans victory was never in doubt. Tough skipper Shadab Khan (1-30) took the only Multan wicket that had fallen, he was too expensive rather unimpressive during his two overs.

Earlier, Islamabad United got off to a blazing start raising 50 from just 21 balls as Shahid Afridi was struck for three sixes by Collin Munro (25) to set the packed crowd on its heels. The New Zealander, however, perished a few balls later trying to repeat his six hitting prowess against a well-versed leg spinner Imran Tahir (2-13). Moin Ali dislodged Colin Ingram (6) from other end and when Imran Tahir started celebrating Shadab Khan’s (14) wicket, United were left tottering at 70-4 in 6.3 overs. Junaid Khan’s second scalp that saw him accounting for Asif Ali (6) further dampened United’s spirits.

Junaid Khan who was playing his very match of the PSL was the most impressive of the Multan Sultans bowlers finishing with 2-17. Sohail Tanvir then put icing on the cake finishing on a high as Islamabad United could only muster 91-7, a score that was less than threatening.

With 11 points from seven matches, Multan Sultans strengthened their position at the top of the points table while Islamabad United team that had just one game remaining had managed only seven points. Only favourable results during rest of the PSL matches could ensure United a place in the last four teams.

With this win, Multan Sultans have ensured a place in the playoffs of the PSL. Multan became the first team to ensure qualification.

The nine-wicket victory further consolidated Sultans’ stay on the top of PSL points table. They now have 11 points after seven games (five wins, one no-result, one loss) and are guaranteed a place in the play-offs which will feature the top-four teams at the end of the group stage.

United who have a mere seven points after nine games, have an uphill task ahead to ensure play-off qualification, they would not only need to win their last match (vs Karachi Kings on March 14) but might also have to rely on other results for progress to the play-off stage.

Scores in brief: Islamabad United 91-7 in 9 overs (Collin Munro 25, Luke Ronchi 18, Shadab Khan 14; Imran Tahir 2-13, Junaid Khan 2-17, Moin Ali 1-9). Multan Sultans 94-1 in 6.4 overs (James Vince 61 not out, Moin Ali 14 not out, Shadab Khan 1-30).