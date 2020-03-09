Erdogan says will hold EU talks in Brussels

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he will hold talks in Brussels Monday as he called on Greece to "open the gates" for migrants at Turkey's border trying to get to Europe.

"I will have a meeting with European Union officials tomorrow (Monday) in Belgium," Erdogan said during a speech in Istanbul Sunday.

He added he would discuss the migration issue after Turkey opened its borders.

"I hope I will return from Belgium with different outcomes." Turkey´s decision to open its border sparked an escalating row between Ankara and Brussels, as well as a war of words between Turkey and Greece. Erdogan will meet European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels at 18:00 pm (1700 GMT) on Monday (today). They will "discuss EU-Turkey matters, including migration, security, stability in the region and the crisis in Syria," Michel's spokesman, Barend Leyts, said on Twitter.

Turkey repeatedly rails against what it describes as unfair burden-sharing, since around four million mostly Syrian refugees live in Turkey. In 2016, Turkey and the EU agreed a deal whereby Brussels would provide billions of euros in aid in exchange for Turkish authorities curbing the flow of migrants.