Tahir’s gesture forced him to react: Munro

ISLAMABAD: Collin Munro said Imran Tahir gesture forced him to react that resulted into heated exchange of words. In a media talk following Islamabad United and Multan Sultans match in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 at the Pindi Stadium Sunday, Munro said he was forced to react by Imran Tahir’s gesture after he got out. “That was something unpleasant. I was forced to react as Imran Tahir gesture was not that friendly,” the New Zealand allrounder said. He was a bit surprised at little or no support of the local crowd for the United team. “I am surprised as even being the host team, United is not getting the required support from the local crowd. The crowd was all for Zalmi when we played against them and even today the support was the same for both teams. I wonder whether we were playing in front of home crowd.” Munro believed that his team could still go on to finish among the top four provided they beat Karachi during their next match. “We still have a chance and hopefully would make it to the next round provided we play to our potential during the last remaining match against Karachi Kings. We have to overcome our weaknesses in order to win the last match.” Munro praised PSL standard saying it surely among the best around.