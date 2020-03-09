Aisam one set down in Davis Cup tie

ISLAMABAD: Following days of uncertainty and rain in the World Group play off between Pakistan and Slovenia, the tie finally started at the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts with leading local Aisamul Haq trailing by a set when match referee stopped play because of excessive dew late Sunday evening. Slovenia left handed Nik Rozborsek broke Aisam’s serve to win the first set at 6-4 as both players held on to their service in the second which saw the score reaching 4-4. Davis Cup referee Tom Kinloch however stopped play as dew was a bit heavy for the players comfort. The singles will now restart on Monday morning.