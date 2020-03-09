Vince adds to United miseries as Sultans stay on top

RAWALPINDI: Islamabad United’s 2020 Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign was left on the brink as JM Vince’s (61 not out) exciting unbeaten fifty helped Multan Sultans further consolidate their position at the top of table with an impressive nine wickets win in a rain shortened nine overs aside match at the Pindi Stadium Sunday.

In front of capacity holiday crowd, Multan Sultans raced to 92 runs winning target in just 6.4 overs losing Zeeshan Ashraf (16) in the process.

Man of the Match Vince’s fastest (20-bal) fifty of the season was studded with nine fours and one six.

In all he struck 11 boundaries and a six and was seen in perfect ease to notch up a reachable target.

Once Vince dispatched emerging left arm pacer Akif Javed for 21 runs in the only over he bowled, Multan Sultans victory was never in doubt. Tough skipper Shadab Khan (1-30) took the only Multan wicket that had fallen, he was too expensive rather unimpressive during his two overs.

Earlier, Islamabad United got off to blazing start raising 50 from just 21 balls as Shahid Afridi was struck for three sixes by Collin Munro (25) to set the packed crowd on its heels.

The New Zealander however perished a few balls later trying to repeat his six hitting prowess against a well-versed leg spinner Imran Tahir (2-13). Moin Ali dislodged CA Ingram (6) from other end and when Imran Tahir started celebrating Shadab Khan’s (14) wicket, United were left tottering at 70 for 4 in 6.3 overs. Junaid Khan’s second scalp that saw him accounting for Asif Ali (6) further dampened United spirts. Junaid Khan who was playing his very match of the PSL

was the most impressive of the Mutan Sultans bowlers finishing with 2 for 17.

Sohail Tanvir then put icing on the cake finishing on a high as Islamabad United could only muster 91 for 7, a score that was less than threatening. With 11 points from seven matches, Multan Sultans strengthened their position at the top of the points table while Islamabad United team that had just one game remaining had managed only seven points.

Only favourable results during rest of PSL matches could ensure United a place in the last four teams.

Score: Islamabad United 91 for 7 in nine overs (Collin Munro 25, Luke Ronchi 18, Shadab Khan 14, Imran Tahir 2-13, Junaid Khan 2-17, Moin Ali 1-9)

Multan Sultans 94 for 1 in 6.4 overs (JM Vince 61 not out, Moin Ali 14 not out, Shadab Khan 1-30).

Result: Multan Sultans won by nine wickets

Man of the Match: JM Vince.