India’s PM hands over social media accounts to mark Women´s Day

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave prominent women control of his social media accounts on Sunday to mark International Women´s Day in a move critics dismissed as a publicity stunt. A disability activist and a water campaigner were among the women who tweeted from Modi´s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts where he has tens of millions of followers. Their posts attracted thousands of likes and drew many positive responses across the platforms. But some rights activists said Modi´s government should instead focus on reducing high levels of sexual violence and economic disadvantages faced by women in the largely conservative and patriarchal society. “It is an attention-seeking move because you can´t answer what is happening in the country,” Shabnam Hashmi told the Press Trust of India. “Women have become much worse off than what they were six years ago (when Modi came to power).”