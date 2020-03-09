Boko Haram militants attack Niger army position

NIAMEY: Boko Haram jihadists have attacked an army position in southeastern Niger, sources said on Sunday, following a lull in violence since the end of last year. The attack saturday in Niger´s Diffa region, which has been targeted since 2015 by the jihadist group, left an unknown number of soldiers injured. “The military base of Chetima Wangou was attacked by heavily armed Boko Haram elements who came in vehicles,” a local journalist told AFP. “There were injuries among our soldiers who were admitted to Diffa Hospital for emergency medical treatment,” the journalist added.