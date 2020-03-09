Kyrgyz police detain dozens at Women’s Day march

BISHKEK, KYRGYZSTAN: Police in Kyrgyzstan on Sunday detained dozens of protesters — most of them women — at a rally to mark International Women´s Day after masked men attacked them and tore up their placards.

An AFP correspondent saw dozens of women detained and placed in police vehicles in the centre of the capital Bishkek where women´s groups had begun to rally against gender-based violence.

The detentions came after the men wearing face masks and pointed national hats attacked the crowd, tearing up their posters, popping balloons with toy pistols and throwing eggs at the women before fleeing the scene.

Erlan Atantayev, deputy head of the Sverdlovsky police department where the women were taken, told AFP the protesters had been detained for their own safety and because police had not been warned about the rally. “Clashes began between the demonstrators and men wearing the face masks,” said Atantayev.