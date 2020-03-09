Chawla wants drive against defaulters of motor vehicle tax

Mukesh Kumar Chawla, the provincial minister for excise and taxation, narcotics control and parliamentary affairs, has directed officers to ensure timely and complete recovery of taxes and speed up the collection of property tax and motor vehicle tax.

He issued the directives while presiding over a meeting recently held at his office. The meeting was also attended by Excise and Taxation Secretary Abdul Halim Sheikh, Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers.

Briefing the meeting, Siddiqui said Rs651.480 million was collected in the month of February under the head of motor vehicle tax. During the current financial year from July 2019 to February 2020, a total of Rs4,770.163 million motor vehicle tax was collected, he said.

He added that Rs4,036.314 million was collected from Karachi, Rs340.999 million from Hyderabad, Rs199.325 million from Sukkur, Rs74.183 million from Shaheed Benazirabad, Rs75.943 million from Larkana, and Rs43.399 million from Mirpurkhas.

Addressing the meeting, Chawla directed the officers to pay special attention to motor vehicle tax collection and launch a comprehensive road checking campaign as soon as possible to collect taxes from the tax defaulting vehicles.

He said officers who failed to meet the tax targets would be taken to task and no negligence would be tolerated in the collection of taxes.