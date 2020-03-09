Court issues notices to govt officials over negligence

SUKKUR: The District and Sessions Judge, Sukkur, has issued notices to the minister for railways, DS railways, district administration and police in a case of death of 20 innocent people when a train smashed a passenger coach near the Rohri Railways Station in Sukkur.

Reports said Advocate Farrukh Jatoi had filed a petition in the District and Sessions Court, Sukkur, in which he maintained that the unmanned railways track had claimed 20 innocent lives of passengers. He further maintained that it was the duty of the Motorway Police, Sindh Police and Railways Police to stop the traffic crossing the unmanned railway crossings. Farrukh Jatoi in his petition demanded registration of an FIR against above mentioned authorities. The District and Sessions Court judge, Sukkur, by entertaining the petition has issued notice to Railways Minister Shaikh Rasheed, DS Railways Sukkur, Divisional Commissioner, Sukkur, Deputy Commissioner, Sukkur, SSP Sukkur, SSP Motorway Ghulam Serwar Bhayoo and others for attending the court on March 11.