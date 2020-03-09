54 filtration plants to be activated in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority and Lahore Institute of Public Health (Trust) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for activation of 54 filtration plants in Lahore before the holy month of Ramazan.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at Governor’s House on Sunday. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Chairman General (Retd) Ahmed Nawaz Saleem Mela, Authority’s CEO/MD WASA Syed Zahid Aziz, Lahore Commissioner Saif Anjum, Trustee of Lahore Institute of Public Health Mian Ahsan, Mian Talat Hussain, Anwar Ghani, Mian Ahmed and others were present. Lahore Commissioner Saif Anjum, Authority’s CEO/MD WASA Syed Zahid Aziz and Trustee of Lahore Institute of Public Health Mian Ahsan signed the MoU.

Addressing a press conference here, Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority’s Patron-in-chief and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that no institution or NGO can install any filtration plant without prior approval of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority. The Authority can also impose fine and up to two years imprisonment upon those selling substandard water, he added.

The Punjab governor said that Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority has public (official) filtration plants worth Rs 9 billion, however, he added that efforts were underway to activate maximum number of non-functional filtration plants with the support of philanthropists.