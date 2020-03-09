Punjab Seed Corporation doubles cotton seed sale price

LAHORE: Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) has increased the price of locally produced seed by 106-128 percent. It is a total surprise for the farming community to know that seed cotton procured from cotton growers at market rates is being sold back to them at four times higher prices.

This seems a “Cotton Mukao” policy of the provincial government which is backed by a provincial minister, alleged Khalid Khokhar, President Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, Sunday. It is now quite clear that the objective of the government is to promote only sugarcane and drop down cotton, as sugarcane implements are being subsidized while cottonseed price are doubled. Punjab Seed Corporation is a public sector corporation meant for certified seed supply of the major agriculture commodity. Though PSC is supposed to make profits but how will it justify the value addition of 500 percent and price hike of 128 percent in a year, he asked. Pakistan Kissan Ittehad had indicated the same practice in wheat seed which was tagged Rs. 400 higher than the last year, unfortunately the provincial government put it on the backburner without taking any notice.

It is obvious that PSC has developed some nixes with seed companies and has agenda of mugging farmers. If a public domain seed corporation raises its price more than double how the government could control private input providers? He urged the government to take notice of the price hike of cotton seed and direct the provincial government as well as the federal government to refrain from such practice.