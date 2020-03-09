KP govt urged to upgrade BHU in Oghi

MANSEHRA: People of Karori Union Council in Oghi tehsil have demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to upgrade a basic health unit to a rural health centre and post lady doctor and other staff there.

Former tehsil nazim Hafiz Muhammad Younas told a press conference on Sunday that once the BHU in Bamal area was upgraded to an RHC and staff posted there, people would not need to take patients to hospitals in far off areas of Hazara division, which consumes time and money.

He said that a delegation of locals also met the high-ups in the Health Department and lawmakers to demand up-gradation of the health facility, but to no avail.

“MPA from the area, Nawabzada Fareed, should raise the issue on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly floor as PTI government claims much of its achievements in the health sector,” he added.

Business community elections: Meanwhile, an election committee, constituted by the business community to hold elections of their body, has announced to disqualify those aspirants who would not follow the code of conduct during electioneering.

“The aspirants attempting to influence voters or election committee in support of their favour with threats would be disqualified for the elections to be held on April 6 this year,” stated Fayyaz Solaria, the chairman of the election committee, while speaking to journalists on Sunday.

Flanked by other members of the committee, Solaria said the elections would be held on panel basis and traders registered with the committee could cast vote to panels, instead of aspirants contesting the elections.

“We have fixed Rs50,000 fee for panels to contest for the central body and Rs15,000 for various wards/roads,” he said.