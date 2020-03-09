Security for Under-21 Games, polio drive in KP increased

PESHAWAR: Around 5,000 policemen will be deployed for the security of Under-21 Games and the polio vaccination teams.

A security plan was chalked out for the two important activities in the provincial capital on Sunday in a meeting chaired by Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur. The participants of the meeting finalized the arrangements for the security of the polio teams, which are to kick off fresh vaccination campaign today (Monday).

Besides, foolproof security arrangements have been made for the security of the Under-21 Games being arranged at the Peshawar Sports Complex. The main Bara Road remained blocked for all kind of traffic during the games, causing inconvenience to a large number of commuters.

Meanwhile, Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Khan Wazir, while talking to reporters during his visit to the venue, said Prime Minister Imran Khan would formally inaugurate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-21 Games today here at the Peshawar Sports Complex which are being attended by players from all 35 districts of the province.

The adviser met the players and discussed with them the facilities . Director-General Sports Asfandyar Khattak, District Sports Officer Anwar Kamal Barki, and others were present.

Ajmal Wazir said it is for the first time that such a big sporting event has been planned. He said the winners and runners-up will be awarded handsome cash prizes besides a monthly stipend to the medalists and top three position holders.