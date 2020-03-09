Sri Lanka wicketkeeper out of first Test against England

COLOMBO: Wicketkeeper Kusal Perera will sit out the first Test against the visiting England due to a finger injury, Sri Lanka’s cricket board said on Sunday.

Perera suffered a contusion to his right middle finger during the second T20 against the West Indies on Friday, the board said in a statement.

“He is expected to be fit in two weeks,” it added. The first Test against England starts on March 19 in Galle. The second and final Test is due to begin on March 27 in Colombo. Perera’s last Test appearance was in August when he played against New Zealand in Colombo.