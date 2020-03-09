Arsenal close gap on top four with a 1-0 win over West Ham

LONDON: Liverpool moved within nine points of claiming the Premier League title by coming from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1 as Tottenham and Wolves missed the chance to put pressure on Chelsea for a top-four finish.

Sheffield United were the big winners in the race for a place in the Champions League next season with a 1-0 win over Norwich to move up to sixth.

Arsenal moved to within five points of the top four by beating West Ham 1-0.

Spurs halted a run of four straight defeats in all competitions with a 1-1 draw at Burnley to stay a point ahead of their north London rivals despite Jose Mourinho following through on his threat to rest players ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Leipzig in the Champions League.

Sheffield United moved above Manchester United and Tottenham to further their dreams of Champions League football next season thanks to captain Billy Sharp’s winner to beat bottom-of-the-table Norwich 1-0.

Roy Hodgson celebrated his new contract as Crystal Palace boss with a 1-0 win over Watford as the Eagles moved into the top half of the table.