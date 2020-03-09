Munro blames Tahir for spat

From our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Colin Munro has said that Imran Tahir’s gesture forced him to react which resulted into a heated exchange of words between them.

In a media talk following Islamabad United and Multan Sultans match in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 at the Pindi Stadium on Sunday, Munro said Tahir’s gesture after dismissing him was something unpleasant. “I was forced to react as his gesture was not that friendly,” the New Zealand all-rounder said.

He also said he was a bit surprised at the lack of support for the United team from the local crowd. “I am surprised. Despite being the host team, United is not getting support from the crowd. The crowd was all for Zalmi when we played against them and even today the support was the same for both teams. I wonder whether we were really playing in front of home crowd,” he added.

Munro said that his team could still go on to finish among the top four. “We still have a chance and hopefully would make it to the next round provided we played to our potential during the last remaining match against Karachi Kings. We have to overcome our weaknesses in order to win the last match,” he said.

Munro praised PSL standard, saying it was surely among the best leagues. “The pace bowling quality is among the best around. I have seen some quality young pace bowlers and that is a vey encouraging sign.”