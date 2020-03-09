Aisam loses first set before excessive dew stops play

From our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Following days of uncertainty and rain, the World Group play-off tie between Pakistan and Slovenia finally started at the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts. Aisam-ul-Haq was trailing by a set when the match referee stopped play because of excessive dew late Sunday evening.

Slovenia left handed Nik Rozborsek broke Aisam’s serve to win the first set at 6-4 as both players held on to their service in the second which saw the score reaching 4-4.

Davis Cup referee Tom Kinloch however stopped play as dew was a bit too heavy for the players comfort. The singles will now restart on Monday (today) morning.

Earlier, Aisam lost two opportunities to break his opponent’s serve in the first set which saw him double faulting twice to enable Slovenia opponent to break his serve and take the first set 6-4.

Both players however held on to their serve to go 4-4 in the second.