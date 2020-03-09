Women's quota

The government has fixed 10 percent quota for women in public -ector employment and Article 34 of the constitution directs the state to take appropriate measures to enable women to participate in all spheres of life.

Unfortunately, the specified job quota for women is not being implemented in many in public-sector organizations even in Islamabad -- which is why many highly qualified women with rural backgrounds are still jobless. Article 3 of the constitution calls upon the state to eliminate all forms of exploitation, but who cares in this lawless society where commotion, corruption, confusion, crisis and coronavirus headlines dominate, but not those about women, children and minority rights.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad