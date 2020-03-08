NAB hands over Rs 14.5m cheque to secy finance

SUKKUR: DG NAB Sukkur, Mirza Irfan Baig had handed over a cheque of Rs 14.5 million to the Additional Secretary Finance Sindh, which was received against the plea bargain with alleged criminals for embezzlement.

According to a statement issued by NAB Sukkur, Irfan Baig along with his team had received Rs 14.5 million against a plea bargain from a flour-mill owner Sikandar Ali s/o Muhammad Laique Mahar allegedly involved in various cases of embezzlement and corruption related to the food department.

According to NAB statement, wheat of worth Rs 600 million was issued to Jahangir Flour Mill Rohri on 180 day credit. It said a thorough investigation over the issuance of wheat to various flour mills on 180-day credit policy in district Sukkur was being carried out and it was found that most of the flour-mills owners did not return amount even after 180 days period.