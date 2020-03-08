close
Sun Mar 08, 2020
March 8, 2020

Teenager found dead

March 8, 2020

NOWSHERA: A teenager, who had left home in the evening, was found dead in Akbarpura on Saturday, police said.

Fazal Subhan reported to the police that his 13-year-old son, Faizan, left home on Friday evening but did not return home overnight.

He said that his family found his bullet-riddled body in a field.

The police shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital for medico-legal formalities and started investigation after registering the first information report against unknown accused.

