Teenager found dead

NOWSHERA: A teenager, who had left home in the evening, was found dead in Akbarpura on Saturday, police said.
Fazal Subhan reported to the police that his 13-year-old son, Faizan, left home on Friday evening but did not return home overnight.
He said that his family found his bullet-riddled body in a field.
The police shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital for medico-legal formalities and started investigation after registering the first information report against unknown accused.
