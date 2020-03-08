Govt committed to empowering women: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz said on Saturday the government was committed to empowering women legally, economically, financially and socially at the grassroots.

She was addressing a consultative session titled "I am generation equality: realising women rights" at a local hotel, organised by Punjab Women Development Department and UN-Women.

She said that to empower women, the department was working hard to facilitate the working women at any cost.

She said that around 104 daycare centres had been made operational across the province during the last 16 months to provide best possible environment to the kids of working women.

"Health, education and security are main issues of women, on which, we have already started a move with the cooperation of all stakeholders," Ashifa added.

No country or nation can ever grow without empowering the women", she said.

Women Development Secretary Ambreen Raza said the Implementation Framework and Working Hostels Authority were being established for the betterment of women.

The session was attended by MPA Uzma Kadar, Justice (r) Nasira Javed Iqbal, representative UN Women Saman Ahsan, Women Development Deputy Secretary Waqar Ahmad, Energy Additional Secretary Irum Bukhari, Labour Secretary Sara Aslam and others.