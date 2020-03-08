Five arrested in woman ‘kidnapping’ case

PESHAWAR: The local police have arrested five members of a family in the kidnapping case of a woman from the limits of the Paharipura Police Station. There were reports that seven members of a family, including women, were taken into 'illegal' custody in the missing case of a woman from the area. The police, however, said the complainant had nominated the arrested accused in the kidnapping of a woman in court. They said the police took legal action and apprehended the mentioned persons. "The female members were arrested and later taken to the Woman police station after the complainant nominated them in the court. Nobody has been handcuffed,” SP City Mohammad Shoaib told reporters.