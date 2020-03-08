close
March 8, 2020
March 8, 2020

Colombia declares first case

BOGOTA: Colombia declared its first case of novel coronavirus on Friday after a 19-year-old woman arriving from Italy tested positive for the virus, the health ministry said.

The woman "presented with symptoms and went to the health services where samples were taken for analysis. The National Institute of Health confirmed positive test results," the ministry said in a statement.

