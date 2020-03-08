PM again warns world of Modi’s Hindu supremacist ideology

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan warned again Saturday that if the Modi’s Hindu supremacist ideology was not checked it would target all communities in across India and its consequences will be felt beyond the region.

In tweets, the prime minister warned the international community again and wrote, “I continue to warn international community that Modi's Hindu Supremacist ideology will target all minorities. Right now prime target is Kashmiri Muslims & Muslims in India; but intolerance & targeting is spreading & will spread to other minority communities.”

The prime minister said, “If this supremacist ideology is not checked it will target all communities in India including Dalits & eventually anyone who dares to disagree with this fascist ideology will be the target of violence. The consequences will be felt beyond the region unless resolute action is taken.”

An image of a statue of the Christ, being removed, and a report has also been uploaded on his Twitter account. The report says Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore has condemned the removal of a 12-foot statue of Christ from a Christian burial place in a rural district of the city by local police Tuesday.

Hindu radicals had objected to the statue, and villagers had said outside agitators had warned Christians from visiting the 4.5-acre site, which had been allocated by the state government of Karnataka for burial for the Christians in Doddasagarahalli village, the report notes.

“The Christians of Bangalore consider the forceful removal of the statue of Lord Jesus at our legally allotted burial ground at Doddasagarahalli as unacceptable and are greatly shocked and we condemn this high-handed action of the local authorities,” Machado said in a statement.

“During the weeks before Good Friday and Easter, the Christians have prayers and devotions called the Way of the Cross to meditate on the sufferings and death of Jesus Christ, and also conduct reconciliation prayers etc.,” the archbishop explained.

He noted the site had been a place of Christian devotion for 30 to 40 years without any difficulty, and there has been “absolutely no problem from local people to our burials, nor our prayers and devotions on the hill.” “While the Christians attend these prayers and devotions, the others are not forbidden to visit this place. Since about a week, some people from outside have been creating tensions by spreading wrong rumors that the place is used for conversion, which is completely far from the truth,” the archbishop said.