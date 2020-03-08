Pak Navy ship visits Turkey to boost naval collaboration

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship Yarmook visited Golcuk, Turkey as part of goodwill visit to enhance naval collaboration and develop interoperability with Turkish Navy, the spokesman of Pakistan Navy said on Saturday.

During the visit, commanding officer of PNS Yarmook called on important authorities of Turkish Navy and amply utilised the call to highlight atrocities of Indian armed forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK). Upon arrival at port Golcuk, visiting Pakistan Navy Ship was extended warm welcome by Gulcuk authorities. Commanding officer of PNS Yarmook called on Senior Naval Fleet Commanders and Mayor of Golcuk city. During the interactions, commanding officer conveyed sincere regards of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi for people of Turkey in general and Turkish Navy in particular. Both the sides displayed commitment to further enhance brotherly relations and expand bilateral cooperation in various domains. Pakistan’s sacrifices in fight against terrorism and Pakistan Navy’s role to ensure maritime security were also highlighted.