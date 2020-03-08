IHC restrains state-run TV MD, Chairman to send employee on LPR

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday restrained state-run TV MD and Chairman to use their power to send any employee on Leave Preparatory to Retirement (LPR) till April 16. However they can use their powers to exercise other executive functions.

It is to clarify that there is no suspension order regarding their all executive powers.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of IHC conducted the hearing into petition filed by a citizen Muhammad Shafi through his counsel Umair Baloch, challenging the appointments of four members of state-run TV's Board of Directors, its Chairman and MD.

During hearing, the federation's representative requested the bench to grant more time to submit parawise comments against the plea, which was accepted by the court.

The IHC stopped state-run TV Chairman and MD from using their powers to send any employee on Leave Preparatory to Retirement (LPR) till next hearing on April 16 and ordered to submit parawise reply.