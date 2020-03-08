UAE advises students, staff, workers to undergo medical tests

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has advised all students and workers specially those who were outside the UAE to undergo necessary medical tests and adhere to a 14-day home quarantine.

The UAE Ministry of Education stated on its official twitter page that students, staff and workers of educational institutes will not be allowed in without proving they are free of the virus.

The UAE Ministry of Education tweeted on Saturday that the directive applies to students and staff of both public and private education institutions.

Meanwhile, schools and universities across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be shut for two weeks from today (Sunday). A fortnight-long distance learning initiative will then begin on March 22.

According the UAE officials, two of the coronavirus cases identified have been associated with schools.

Parents were urged to help their children with remote learning platforms which schools have put into place.

A special hotline has been set up to provide help to pupils and parents with the new system, according the UAE newspapers.

So far, 620 schools are fully equipped for remote learning with 508 principals trained on new systems. Some teachers have also received training, the education ministry official said.

School nurses and even bus drivers are receiving training to spot potential coronavirus cases.