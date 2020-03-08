Furnace being imported from China is not listed in world export control list: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday took serious note of mischievous allegations by the Indian government that a furnace being imported from China was of dual usage and can be used to manufacture missiles.

“This is factually incorrect. The item under question is a heat treatment furnace casing system which has several industrial applications”, clarified the Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui.

She pointed out that the government had taken note about these reports about inspection and seizure by the Indian authorities of an item from a Pakistan-bound commercial vessel. “In this regard, we have also been approached by the private company in Pakistan which had imported the item under question”, the spokesperson added.

Indian media has been carrying reports that New Delhi had detained a Chinese merchant vessel MV Da Cui Yun in the first week of February at Deendayal port, alleging that it carried an autoclave which had been mis-declared in the cargo manifest. It was claimed that the autoclave could be used in the manufacture of missiles.

Shrugging aside these allegations the spokesperson pointed out, "Similar furnaces are being used in several industries in Pakistan and the world over. It is not listed in any international export control list. Contrary to what is being claimed, the item was correctly declared in the relevant documentation and there was no attempt to hide or conceal any information.”

Earlier on Thursday China had also denied these Indian allegations and said that export control restrictions were not breached. “The Pakistan-bound merchant vessel from China was detained by India, but the autoclave on the ship that India claimed to be material for ballistic missiles is neither military supplies nor dual-use items under non-proliferation and export control,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lijian Zhao had said at a media briefing in Beijing.

The spokesman had said that the operators of the ship had truthfully declared the cargo to Indian authorities and, therefore, there was no concealment or false declaration.