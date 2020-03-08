English cricket team may visit Pakistan soon: British HC

MANCHESTER: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian turner while addressing a press conference in Manchester was hopeful that English Cricket team will soon visit Pakistan.

“The security situation in Pakistan has improved immensely. Recent tours by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Royal Couple William and Kate) and MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) are proofs that security situation in Pakistan getting better.

“Fifteen English players are playing Pakistan Super League (PSL), hopefully English team will soon visit Pakistan too,” the British envoy said.

He said: “Resumption of British Airways and change of travel advice for Pakistan in almost five years will allow British citizens to travel by road to the north of Pakistan and experience what this beautiful country has to offer.”

The high commissioner said economy is key to Pakistan’s future. The UK is one of Pakistan’s biggest trading partners only behind the US and China. Current trade volume between the two countries is very low. My ambition is to double it during my tenure.” “We will support Pakistan’s economic growth through our state departments of international development. The UK companies and investors would explore the potential of investments in clean energy, combating climate change, health, education and tourism sectors in Pakistan, he added. Dr Christian Turner is on a two-day visit to Britain where he will visit Manchester, Bradford. Leeds. During his visit, he will be meeting diverse entrepreneur of different communities and especially Pakistani diaspora.