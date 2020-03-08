Three cops held as two accused escape from lock-up

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: Gojra Sadar police on Saturday arrested three police officials for their alleged negligence due to which two accused fled from the police lock-up.
Complainant of the FIR registered against three arrested policemen sub-inspector Khalid Jamil said when he visited police-post and found murder case accused Abid Ali and theft case accused Rizwan were no present in the police lock-up. To it, the police arrested Moongi Bangla police-post in charge sub-inspector Zahid Hussain, head constable Nadeem Sajid and constable Muhammad Iqbal. The district police spokesperson Attaullah said that Abid Ali was arrested in the murder case of Zakaullah.
