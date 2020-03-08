close
Sun Mar 08, 2020
Obaid Abrar Khan
March 8, 2020

Punjab submits letter rejecting Nawaz’s bail to IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government on Saturday submitted a letter rejecting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s bail extension to the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Sources told that three-page letter states that Nawaz’s personal physician Dr Adnan had failed to satisfy the Punjab government’s committee on medical grounds regarding Sharif’s health.

The letter also contains complete details committee meeting, coordination with Nawaz’s personal doctor and his presence in committee meetings through video link.

The committee sent its recommendations to the Punjab government which rejected the former prime minister’s bail extension.

It is to mention here that Islamabad High Court had granted bail to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds for eight weeks in October 2019. Currently, he is in London for medical treatment.

