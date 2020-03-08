Seminars mark Pakistan Women’s Day

JHANG: On the directions of the district administration, five seminars were organised by different departments to mark the Pakistan Women’s Day here on Saturday.

The main seminar was organised in the auditorium of Government College for Women Jhang Sadar. Deputy Director Colleges Naeem Khan Lashari was the chief guest while Principal Mrs Asia Basharat presided over the seminar. The DD Colleges in his address highlighted the important role of Pakistani women playing in nation-building.