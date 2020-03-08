Slow pace of construction work on roads causes traffic mess

GUJRANWALA: The slow pace of construction work on different roads is causing massive traffic mess in the city. The Metropolitan Corporation authorities have started construction work at a time on several main roads, including Hospital Road, Zialul Haq Road, DC Road, Gill Road, Commissioner Road, Asghar Ali Road etc, which caused great troubles for the citizens as they have no proper alternative ways to reach to the GT Road and other areas of the city. Traffic Jam on these roads are often witnessed specially on Civil Hospital road where a large number of vehicles, including ambulances, can be seen stuck and citizens are facing troubles to shift their patients in the hospital. The situation turned more pathetic after current rainy system in the city. The citizens have demanded the high ups take notice of the situation.

BODY FOUND: The dead body of a man was found from a road at Wazirabad on Saturday. Reportedly, some passersby spotted a dead body on Thattha Faqeerullah Road and informed the police.