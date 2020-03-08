Conference on Punjab corridor to Pakistan’s economic prosperity on 13th

MULTAN: The south Punjab business activities are taking a new turn as the new modern corporate classes are gearing up to build a consensus among all the business stakeholders to define the economic future directions of the region for making the region more viable for business environment and generating economic activities in the region.

Talking to journalists here, ACCA’s business development manager Shah Muhammad Khan said that the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, which is the global body for professional accountants, offering business-relevant and first-choice qualifications to people of application, ability and ambition around the world has decided hosting a large corporate conference of prominent policy makers and influential business leaders on the theme ‘Punjab: Corridor to Pakistan’s economic prosperity in Multan on March 13’. The conference aims to prepare the businesses in the south Punjab for the future and to build a consensus among all stakeholders on the future direction for region’s economy and society to flourish, he told.

The corporate conference would focus on topics as diverse as transforming south Punjab into a global startup hub and building future-ready, sustainable organisations, he informed. The AACA’s award winning professionals insight and Punjab’s prominent thought leaders would feature their contributions, he told.

He said that the participating leaders would explain in the conference how this region can reach its full potential by ensuring equality of opportunity, championing highest standards of ethics and encouraging innovative mindset.

The business environment had never been so dynamic and revolutionary so imagine how transformative their local businesses and workforce may have to be just to keep up with global competitors, he added.

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants encourages conversation leaders to imagine a bold future for the region, enabled by the power of inclusivity, integrity and innovation, he said and added that the ACCA closely works with businesses and regulators in the region and actively supports them with their future-readiness and global competiveness.

This conference was to encourage collaboration among all their partners so they collectively lead this region into the future and contribute to its transformation into a hub

for innovation and

future-ready talent, he continued. ACCA’s Business Development Executive in Multan Nabeel Ahsan said that the organisation was committed to work to help the south Punjab region. The ACCA members and partners were creating new opportunities for their people, he added. As a global body for professional accountants, they help local businesses build new connections, gain exclusive insights and unlock the power of networking, he added.