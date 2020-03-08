Seven lawyers from KP enrolled as advocates Supreme Court

ABBOTTABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council has enrolled seven senior lawyers from Khyber Pakhtunkwa (KP) as advocates of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The Pakistan Bar Council had invited 20 senior lawyers from Khyber Pakhtunkwa for interview as advocate of the Supreme Court before its enrollment committee headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, judge Supreme court of Pakistan in his chamber on Friday. The lawyers from Peshawar, Bannu, Swat, Abbottabad and Dera Ismail Khan, including Umer Hayat Khan, Ghulam Jan Niazi, Gul Daraz Khan, Yasir Zahoor Abbasi, Hafiz Muhammad Hanif, Sadullah Khan, Sar Muhammad Khan, Manzoor Hussein, Khan Askar Afridi, Waqar Ahmed, Gul Nazir Azam, Shamsul Hadi, Shakirullah Afridi, Azhar Yousaf Khan, Barrister Waqar Ali Khan, Muhammad Ajmal Khan, Nazir Ahmed, Burhan Latif Khaisori, Khawaja Salahuddin and Rab Nawaz Khan, reportedly appeared before the committee. Waqar Ahmed could not appear before the committee owing to his alleviation as judge of the Peshawar High Court.

Yasir Zahoor Abbasi hailing from Abbottabad was the only candidate from Hazara Dvision who appeared before the committee and was successfully enrolled as advocate for Supreme Court of Pakistan. Earlier, he had rendered his legal services as additional advocate general for government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Meanwhile, the lawyers from Abbottabad congratulated Yasir Zahoor Abbasi for his achievement and expressed hope that he as always would work for the interests of the legal fraternity. President District Bar Association Abbottabad Asad Khan Jadoon, while congratulating Yasir Zahoor Abbasi, argued that his enrollment as advocate Supreme Court proved his competence and experience.