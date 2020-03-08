‘Govt yet to release funds for merged districts’ uplift’

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao said on Saturday that the government was yet to honour the financial commitments it had made for the development of the merged districts.

He made these remarks while addressing a public gathering in Shodag Union Council in Charsadda district. Awami National Prty (ANP) workers Chamni Khan, Mirza Khan, Rehmanuddin and Khalid Khan Mohmand along with friends and supporters announced joining the QWP on the occasion. QWP provincial head Sikandar Sherpao also addressed the gathering. Aftab Sherpao said the non-release of funds to undertake uplift work in the merged districts had created disappointment among the local residents. The government was dragging its feet to develop infrastructure in the tribal districts, he added. “Our party held an all-parties conference and came up with a plan for the development of the merged areas and the resolution of the problems facing the local population, but the government did not pay any heed to it,” he recalled, saying that the rulers did not have any strategy to develop the merged areas. Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the QWP leader said the remarks of the Chief Justice of Pakistan about the government officials were an eye-opener for the rulers. He said the economic managers of the government had miserably failed to revive the sagging economy. He added that burgeoning inflation had made life miserable for all the segments of the society. He said being the prime minister, Imran Khan cannot blame his team for the poor performance of his government and he was equally responsible for the prevailing mess. “The prime minister is responsible for the poor state of affairs in all sectors,” he said, adding that the selected ones cannot run the country. He condemned the attack on a political rally in Kabul.