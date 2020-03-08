Rs14m announced for press clubs in merged districts

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Khan Wazir Saturday announced Rs14 million grant-in-aid for the press clubs in the merged areas.

Addressing a press conference at his office, he assured that the government would continue support to the media persons and provide good environment to the working journalists.

Regarding the women march, Ajmal Khan Wazir said that the government would not create any hurdles if it would be within the law, culture and values.

He said that he was not oblivious to the hardships and inappropriate working conditions in the merged districts and appreciated the journalists for working there.

“It is one of the reasons that the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved a total of Rs14 million for the press clubs in seven merged districts for which I am thankful to the chief minister,” he added.

He said that the Rashakai Economic Zone was being linked to Khyber Economic Corridor and sporting events were being promoted in the provinc.

He assured rapid implementation to complete the Rashakai Industrial and Economic Zone that would provide direct and indirect jobs to 20 million jobless people and would also bring about overall economic prosperity to the region.

He said that the government was launching the fourth edition of the provincial games, adding, in the previous edition 11,000 sportsmen had participated.

He said that this year 25,000 sportsmen would take part in the provincial games. He added that last time there were 42 games but this year the sports categories would be 47.“About 34 districts of the province will participate in the provincial games,” he said.