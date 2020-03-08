Afghans defeat Ireland with DLS

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOIDA: Afghanistan took a 1-0 series lead against Ireland with an 11-run victory in their rain-affected T20 match in Greater Noida.
Ireland set a target of 173 with Paul Stirling (60) and Kevin O’Brien (35) sharing a 63-run partnership, but Rashid Khan restricted the scoring with three for 22 in his four overs.
Afghanistan were 50 for no loss after four overs with Hazratullah Zazai (23) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (28) scoring quickly.
NOIDA: Afghanistan took a 1-0 series lead against Ireland with an 11-run victory in their rain-affected T20 match in Greater Noida.
Ireland set a target of 173 with Paul Stirling (60) and Kevin O’Brien (35) sharing a 63-run partnership, but Rashid Khan restricted the scoring with three for 22 in his four overs.
Afghanistan were 50 for no loss after four overs with Hazratullah Zazai (23) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (28) scoring quickly.