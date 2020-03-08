Afghans defeat Ireland with DLS

NOIDA: Afghanistan took a 1-0 series lead against Ireland with an 11-run victory in their rain-affected T20 match in Greater Noida.

Ireland set a target of 173 with Paul Stirling (60) and Kevin O’Brien (35) sharing a 63-run partnership, but Rashid Khan restricted the scoring with three for 22 in his four overs.

Afghanistan were 50 for no loss after four overs with Hazratullah Zazai (23) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (28) scoring quickly.