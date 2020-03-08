Root finds his rhythm early in Sri Lanka warm-up match

KATUNAYAKE, Sri Lanka: England captain Joe Root anchored his side’s first innings in Sri Lanka, making 78 on day one of their opening warm-up against the SLC President’s XI in Katunayake.

At tea the tourists were 213 for six, Zak Crawley’s fluent 43 at the top of the order the next best effort after Root.

If England were expecting to be bombarded by spin, as is highly likely come the first Test in Galle on March 19, they were in for a surprise, with the home side favouring pace on a green-tinged surface.

All six wickets came from seamers and the morning session contained just two overs from former Test spinner Malinda Pushpakumara - a rare sight in this part of the world.

As a non first-class fixture there was no need for a coin toss, with England batting first by agreement as Crawley and Dom Sibley put on 52 for the first wicket.