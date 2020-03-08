Hatton shares lead at Bay Hill

ORLANDO: England’s Tyrrell Hatton carded a 69 to put himself into contention at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill as overnight leader Matt Every tumbled down the leaderboard.

Hatton sits joint top in Orlando on seven under par after mixing five birdies with two bogeys on his second round. He shares the lead with South Korea’s Sung Kang, who climbed 10 places through a second round of four-under 68.

American Every had led proceedings with a 65 on the first day but ended up missing the cut after a horror 11-over 83. England’s Tommy Fleetwood was also on the wrong side of the cut for the first time since 2018.

New Zealand’s Danny Lee is third on six under, a shot ahead of a chasing pack including Sungjae Im, Harris English and Rory McIlroy. McIlroy was two over at the turn after a double-bogey at the eighth but came back to finish one over for the round and five under for the tournament.